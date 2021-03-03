Register for upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting this Friday, more people in Colorado will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado under a new phase of the distribution plan as two vaccine clinics are scheduled to be held in El Paso County.

The clinics in El Paso County are for the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be on Saturday and Sunday. Click here to see more on who is eligible for the vaccine under Colorado’s distribution plan.

Under Phase 1B.3 starting this Friday, the following people are eligible:

-Coloradans age 60 and older

-Frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture

-People age 16-59 with two more high-risk conditions. Please note, the state has indicated specific high-risk conditions that qualify. View the full eligibility list on the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan.

The goal is to vaccine about 1,200 people in the upcoming clinics. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose. Vaccines will be offered by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Eligible individuals age 18 and older can register for an appointment online. Details on where the pop-up clinics are being held were not immediately shared.

To schedule an appointment on Saturday, March 6, click here.

To schedule an appointment on Sunday, March 7, click here.

You can call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) 24/7 with vaccine questions in Colorado.

