Prison sentence upheld again for ex-CSPD officer guilty of child molestation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A one-time Colorado Springs police officer now serving time behind bars was told once again he would not be getting a reprieve on his sentence.

For years, Joshua Carrier has been appealing the 2012 verdict that found him guilty of molesting 18 children. In 2018, an appeals court upheld his 70-year life sentence.

Three years later, Carrier was told the same thing: he would continue serving the remaining 60+ years of that sentence.

Carrier was arrested in 2011 after several children came forward and told their parents he was molesting boys at Horace Mann Middle School, where he was a school resource officer and volunteer wrestling coach. A search warrant at his home uncovered DVDs of child porn and nude photos of children on his computer.

After a year and two trials, the disgraced ex-officer was found guilty on more than 140 counts.

Now nearly 10 years after that trial, another verdict: no change to his decades in prison.

