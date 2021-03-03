Advertisement

Prison sentence upheld again for ex-CSPD officer guilty of child molestation

Joshua Carrier's mugshot from 2011.
Joshua Carrier's mugshot from 2011.(CSPD/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A one-time Colorado Springs police officer now serving time behind bars was told once again he would not be getting a reprieve on his sentence.

For years, Joshua Carrier has been appealing the 2012 verdict that found him guilty of molesting 18 children. In 2018, an appeals court upheld his 70-year life sentence.

Three years later, Carrier was told the same thing: he would continue serving the remaining 60+ years of that sentence.

Carrier was arrested in 2011 after several children came forward and told their parents he was molesting boys at Horace Mann Middle School, where he was a school resource officer and volunteer wrestling coach. A search warrant at his home uncovered DVDs of child porn and nude photos of children on his computer.

After a year and two trials, the disgraced ex-officer was found guilty on more than 140 counts.

Now nearly 10 years after that trial, another verdict: no change to his decades in prison.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
New driver's license designs for Colorado.
Colorado driver’s licenses will get a makeover as winning art and creators are unveiled
The aftermath of a bus crash on Ridgeglen Road near Academy and Union on March 2, 2021.
Students unharmed after bus crashes into tree on the way to school
Suspect Vincent Stites
HellScream Haunted House owner arrested for alleged child sex crime in the mid-2000s
Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
Register for upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in El Paso County

Latest News

KKTV Midday Weather 3-3-2021
Beautiful before our next storm
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base
From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
A naval officer swims one of the cats to safety.
Thai naval officers rescue cats from sinking boat