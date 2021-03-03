Advertisement

Parler drops one Amazon lawsuit, files another

Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.
Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.(Source: Parler, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parler dropped one lawsuit but filed another against Amazon Web Services this week.

The social media network popular with conservatives voluntarily terminated its first lawsuit on Tuesday. No reason was given.

On the same day, Parler filed a new lawsuit against the company in Washington state, accusing Amazon Web Service of “deceptive, defamatory, anti-competitive, and bad faith conduct.”

The litigation alleges AWS violated state laws on competition and consumer protection.

Parler is suing after it was kicked off the company’s cloud hosting platform in January.

At the time, Amazon said it was because of violent speech on the social media site.

Parler’s services were restored in February.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the new lawsuit is without merit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
New driver's license designs for Colorado.
Colorado driver’s licenses will get a makeover as winning art and creators are unveiled
The aftermath of a bus crash on Ridgeglen Road near Academy and Union on March 2, 2021.
Students unharmed after bus crashes into tree on the way to school
Suspect Vincent Stites
HellScream Haunted House owner arrested for alleged child sex crime in the mid-2000s
Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
Register for upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in El Paso County

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
KKTV Midday Weather 3-3-2021
Beautiful before our next storm
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Crash in Calif. kills 13
AP Exclusive: SUV in deadly Calif. crash came through hole in border fence
FILE - In this June 14, 2019 file photo Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II, standing, who was...
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes