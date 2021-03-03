Advertisement

Pair of overnight convenience store robberies could be linked

(AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating whether the same person is behind two near-identical robberies committed 25 minutes apart.

The first robbery happened just before 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at the corner South Academy and Airport. Police say a man walked up to the clerk, showed his gun, and demanded money from the register. After getting what he came for, he ran from the area.

At 2:05 a.m., police were called to a second robbery 4 miles away at a Loaf ‘n Jug at Drennan and Hancock Expressway. The robbery was carried out exactly as the first was: man walked in, showed his gun, stole cash, and then ran off.

In both robberies, the clerks were unharmed despite being threatened with a weapon.

The suspect or suspects remain on the run as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

