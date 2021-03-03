Advertisement

MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday for 12-year-old girl

Katherine Gould was reported missing on 3/2/21.
Katherine Gould was reported missing on 3/2/21.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing 12-year-old girl in Colorado.

Katherine Gould was last seen in Parker Tuesday morning at about 8:30. She was riding her bike to school in the area of Stonegate Parkway and Haseley Drive, but never arrived. At about 5:35 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a statewide alert.

At the time she went missing, Gould was wearing dark-colored clothes, a sweatshirt, gray shoes and a black backpack with a blue/gray computer bag. She was riding a gray “Trek” bike with a black seat.

Please call 911 if seen.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a possible medical emergency along I-25 on Monday. 3/1/21.
1 person passed away after possible medical emergency south of Colorado Springs on I-25 Monday
Marlena Rena Mizell
Remains found in Wolf Creek Pass crash belong to Colorado woman who was reported missing
New driver's license designs for Colorado.
Colorado driver’s licenses will get a makeover as winning art and creators are unveiled
A roadway crash.
2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
Register for upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in El Paso County
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the United States...
‘Super Delta’ formation debuted on Tuesday by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV