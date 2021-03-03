MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday for 12-year-old girl
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing 12-year-old girl in Colorado.
Katherine Gould was last seen in Parker Tuesday morning at about 8:30. She was riding her bike to school in the area of Stonegate Parkway and Haseley Drive, but never arrived. At about 5:35 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a statewide alert.
At the time she went missing, Gould was wearing dark-colored clothes, a sweatshirt, gray shoes and a black backpack with a blue/gray computer bag. She was riding a gray “Trek” bike with a black seat.
Please call 911 if seen.
