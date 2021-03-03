MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday for 12-year-old girl

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing 12-year-old girl in Colorado.

Katherine Gould was last seen in Parker Tuesday morning at about 8:30. She was riding her bike to school in the area of Stonegate Parkway and Haseley Drive, but never arrived. At about 5:35 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a statewide alert.

At the time she went missing, Gould was wearing dark-colored clothes, a sweatshirt, gray shoes and a black backpack with a blue/gray computer bag. She was riding a gray “Trek” bike with a black seat.

Please call 911 if seen.

Need the public's help! Katherine Gould, 12, never arrived at school this morning, 8:35am. Left Parker home 8:15am on her bike. Dark clothes, 5'4 short brn hair, blu eyes. School; Mammoth Heights Elem in Parker. If see her now dial 9-1-1. If have info: 303-660-7579. pic.twitter.com/4Lhxwc4j5E — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 2, 2021

