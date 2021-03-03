Advertisement

Kids across Colorado are asked to help ‘Name That Plow!’

Name That Plow contest!
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Snow removal is a serious and dangerous job, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun too!

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a contest on Wednesday aimed at elementary students. The idea is simple, help name snow plows.

Click here for more information on how to take part.

ABOUT THE CONTEST:

The contest is open to all elementary school students (kindergarten through fifth grade) in Colorado. Submissions are due by Friday, March 26, 2021. CDOT in partnership with Governor Polis will review all submissions to identify the 20 winners!

The winning snowplow names will be announced in early May. Students whose ideas were chosen will have an opportunity to take a photo with the snowplow that has their winning name on it!

RULES

We can’t wait to see the creative snowplow name ideas submitted by our state’s stellar elementary school students! Please remember, parent/guardian permission is required to submit an idea.

The options are endless, and we want you to think big and reach for the stars! There aren’t too many rules, but we do have a few guidelines for your submission to be considered in the contest:

  • The name needs to be limited to 15 characters, one to two words so it will fit on the sticker
    • Example: Snowball or Snow Patrol
  • The name can’t include your name
  • No profanity or inappropriate language

