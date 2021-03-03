Advertisement

Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets to 128-97 rout of Bucks

Nuggets win 3rd straight with one game left before the All-Star break.
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career, and the Denver Nuggets trounced Milwaukee 128-97 to snap the Bucks’ five-game winning streak. Jamal Murray added 24 points as the Nuggets earned their third straight victory and showed no signs of wear one night after winning 118-112 at Chicago. Denver handed Milwaukee its most lopsided loss of the year. The Nuggets shot 55.8% for the highest field-goal percentage by any Bucks opponent this season. Giannis Antetokoumpo had 27 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee as the Bucks finished an eight-game homestand

