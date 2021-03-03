Hanging Lake in Colorado could reopen as soon as May following a wildfire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of Colorado’s most popular hiking trails could be reopening soon after a wildfire forced the closure of the scenic area.

11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting Hanging Lake trail in Glenwood Springs is expected to reopen to the public on May 1. CBS Denver cited officials with the White River National Forest on the possible opening date.

Officials delivered some good news on Aug. 14, saying that the “immediate” area around Hanging Lake was not impacted by the Grizzly Creek Fire, which scorched more than 32,000 acres over the summer.

When the trail does open back up to the public, hikers will need to make reservations. Click here to visit the trail’s website for the latest information.

