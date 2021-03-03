Advertisement

Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a possible medical emergency along I-25 on Monday. 3/1/21.
1 person passed away after possible medical emergency south of Colorado Springs on I-25 Monday
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Marlena Rena Mizell
Remains found in Wolf Creek Pass crash belong to Colorado woman who was reported missing
New driver's license designs for Colorado.
Colorado driver’s licenses will get a makeover as winning art and creators are unveiled
A roadway crash.
2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest

Latest News

The hard reality of no running water and shattered pipes comes after a winter storm brought two...
Shortage of plumbing supplies for repairs after Texas winter storm
Wonderful Wednesday!
Beautiful Wednesday!
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
Shooting investigation underway southeast of Falcon in El Paso County Tuesday night
Cadets clap and smile as one of their classmates is invited to the stage to greet Donald J....
50 students from Colorado receive U.S. Service Academy nominations from Rep. Doug Lamborn