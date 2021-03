50 students from Colorado receive U.S. Service Academy nominations from Rep. Doug Lamborn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 5th Congressional District in Colorado is a strong military community and has a young generation of students who are hoping to serve our country in the United States Armed Forces.

Congressmen Doug Lamborn is nominating 50 students from his district who are aspiring to be accepted by a U.S. Service Academy. The most recent nominations are for the Class of 2025. The list includes 10 students who hope to stay in Colorado at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

All nominees will be vigorously evaluated by the academies before they receive a possible appointment, which are announced on a rolling basis.

A list of the students nominated can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

“It is an honor to announce my nomination of these fifty outstanding young Coloradans to our United States Service Academies. Each of these nominees has demonstrated a remarkable level of talent, work ethic, and a deep commitment to patriotism. I thank all those who went through the rigorous application process and wish these young men and women the best as they continue through the final stages of the appointment process. I’d like to thank the many community leaders that served on my Academy nomination board for their time and commitment reviewing applications, scoring, and conducting nearly eighty interviews.””

Acceptance of an academy appointment requires at least a nine-year service obligation, including four years at an academy and five years of active-duty service.

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY

U.S. MILITARY ACADEMY

U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY

U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

