3rd explosive device located potentially connected with Trinidad bombing case

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A person of interest in a recent bombing case in Trinidad has led law enforcement to another explosive device, police announced Wednesday.

Trinidad police said 40-year-old Joseph Romero was able to provide officers the location of a yet-discovered device. Romero was taken in custody Tuesday after ATF agents notified the police department of his location.

“Romero was transported to the Trinidad Police Department to meet with Detectives and ATF Agents. During the interview with Romero, information about a suspected device was ascertained. With the assistance of ATF, Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad, and Colorado Springs Metro Bomb Squad, a device was located in a rural area outside of Trinidad and detonated. It should be noted the device was not in the area of any residences and there was no danger to the public,” police said in a news release.

Detectives are currently investigating two explosions in early February, including one that gravely injured a man. Suspect Jonathon Armijo is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of possession/use of an explosive device. Read more about the case here and here.

Romero is currently not a suspect, just a party of interest in the case. Since his arrest Tuesday, he is being held in the Las Animas County Jail on a laundry list of felony warrants unrelated to the explosion case.

