WATCH: Gov. Polis gives update on state’s COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is giving his weekly briefing on the state’s ongoing pandemic response, including the vaccine rollout.
The governor started off with much-needed good news: that the state had met and exceeded its goal vaccinating 70 percent of the 70+ population by the end of February.
Watch the entire news conference below:
