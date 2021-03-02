Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Polis gives update on state’s COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is giving his weekly briefing on the state’s ongoing pandemic response, including the vaccine rollout.

The governor started off with much-needed good news: that the state had met and exceeded its goal vaccinating 70 percent of the 70+ population by the end of February.

Watch the entire news conference below:

WATCH: Polis gives COVID-19 update

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's COVID-19 response and the ongoing vaccine rollout.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

