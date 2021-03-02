WANTED: Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The crime happened on Feb. 10 just after noon in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Boulevard. The suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the Pueblo Bank & Trust and presenting a note to the teller. According to police, the note demanded money and indicated the suspect had a weapon.

A photo of the suspect and a suspect vehicle are at the top of this article. If you have any information that could help police in this crime you’re asked to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385.

If you have information about the vehicle, or the suspect, please contact Detective Joe Cardona at 553-3385 or PUEBLO CRIMESTOPPERS at 542-STOP. Tips submitted to CRIMESTOPPERS are eligible for a cash reward if they lead to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/ATHdh0JtHI — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) March 1, 2021

