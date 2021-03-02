Advertisement

WANTED: Pueblo bank robbery suspect

Bank robbery suspect.
Bank robbery suspect.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The crime happened on Feb. 10 just after noon in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Boulevard. The suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the Pueblo Bank & Trust and presenting a note to the teller. According to police, the note demanded money and indicated the suspect had a weapon.

A photo of the suspect and a suspect vehicle are at the top of this article. If you have any information that could help police in this crime you’re asked to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385.

