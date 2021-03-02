Advertisement

Students unharmed after bus crashes into tree on the way to school

The aftermath of a bus crash on Ridgeglen Road near Academy and Union on March 2, 2021.
The aftermath of a bus crash on Ridgeglen Road near Academy and Union on March 2, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were seriously hurt after a bus crashed in a residential yard during the morning school run Tuesday.

Witnesses say the bus hit a tree on Ridgeglen Road head-on, leaving substantial damage to the front of the vehicle. Photos taken immediately after the collision show the bus angled across a driveway and vehicle parts lying in the yard among downed tree limbs.

Neighbors were relieved all the children on board were alright.

“I know all of them, so I made sure they were okay, that, you know, through the window, ‘Honey, it’s okay, help is coming, don’t worry, sit down,’” one mother told 11 News. “Some of them were crying.”

According to a spokesperson with District 11, the kids were evaluated at the scene, and outside of one child with a bump on their head, were uninjured. The bus driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, though police told 11 News there were no reports of serious injuries.

The bus was towed from the yard around 10 a.m., just over two hours after the crash.

This was the second of two crashes involving school buses Tuesday morning. An earlier crash that happened during the 6 o’clock hour at Academy and Austin Bluffs did not involve any students, and no injuries were reported.

