National Consumer Protection Week: Colorado Attorney General shares ways to stay safe

DENVER (KKTV) - It’s National Consumer Protection Week. Every year, the Federal Trade Commission designates a week to help people understand their consumer rights and to make well-informed decisions about money.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has teamed up with the FTC to help raise awareness about scams and the resources that are available in Colorado.

“During the pandemic, we saw a real increase in the number of complaints we’ve got, reflecting more scams out there,” Weiser said.

The AG says his office received 12,130 complaints in 2020. That’s a 23.5 percent increase from the year before.

“What we have seen is that scammers will prey on your hopes and will prey your fears, and during the pandemic, which is naturally a very challenging time, people are ripe for these scams,” Weiser said.

Of those 12,000+ complaints, Weiser said the top complaint was about airlines that failed to honor credits and refunds. According to the AG, the main culprit was Frontier.

“We’re pursuing that at the federal level because the Department of Transportation has primary oversight,” Weiser said.

In Sept. 2020, the AG urged then-U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to investigate Frontier Airlines.

“The DOT has said they are investigating Frontier. We’re going to be pressing that forward with the new administration,” Weiser said. “We also are pushing for legislation that would give state AG’s like myself the authority to enforce federal consumer airline protection law and that’s something that we’re going to push for in Congress.”

11 News reached out to Frontier about the claims. A spokesperson said, “Throughout the pandemic, we have acted in good faith to care for our passengers compassionately and fairly. At all times we have remained in full compliance with DOT rules and regulations governing flight changes, cancellations and refunds. We strongly dispute any suggestion to the contrary.”

KKTV reached out to the Department of Transportation for an update on the investigation. No response was received as of Tuesday afternoon.

Another top complaint the Colorado Attorney General’s Office received in 2020 was about robocalls.

“Here’s my mantra: If you don’t recognize the phone number, don’t pick it up,” Weiser said. “It’s probably a scammer and the problem is they’ll get you on the phone and will try to get you talking to get information from you that will be used against you.”

Weiser encouraged Coloradans to visit StopFraudColorado.gov to report scams and learn more about how to protect yourself.

“We can go after these scammers in some cases. Find them. Hold them accountable,” Weiser said. “It’s important to know what’s going on so we see how the scammers are operating, so we can protect others so they don’t suffer a similar fate.”

You can also report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-222-4444.

