MISSING: Teen reportedly kidnapped could be in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A nationwide search is underway for a teenager who was reportedly kidnapped more than a year ago and could be in Colorado.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office out of Tennessee shared information on the case with Colorado media outlets on Tuesday. John Oliver Westbrook is accused of kidnapping his daughter, 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook, in October of 2019. Daphne was legally supposed to come home to her other family following a weekend visit with her dad in Chattanooga. Daphne was also with her dogs at the time.

Photos of both Daphne and Westbrook are at the top of this article. The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office adds that Westbrook frequently travels to Colorado.

“Daphne is being held against her will, unable to communicate with the outside world,” the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office shared in a release. “Our investigation shows she is endangered both physically and mentally.”

In November 2020, Daphne was reportedly seen in the Denver area. In February, John Westbrook spent several weeks in the Pueblo area.

“John Oliver Westbrook is an IT expert specializing in security, block chain technology, and bitcoin,” the release goes on to read. “He is communicating in a way that’s almost impossible to trace, which makes it extremely difficult for investigators to generate significant leads in this case. We know he is earning money contracting with small businesses to do computer security work.”

Investigators are asking people in the horsing community to be on alert because Westbrook is known to take Daphne to ride horses on occasion.

If you’ve seen Daphne, her father, or her dogs you’re asked to contact the DA’s Office at 1-423-209-7415.

-FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org

More photos of Daphne, Westbrook and her dogs can be viewed below:

