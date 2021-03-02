McKinley Wright IV named Pac-12 Player of the Week

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado senior guard McKinley Wright IV was named the Pac-12 Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, for the fourth time this season, the league office announced on Monday.

Wright, who already owns Colorado school marks for conference Player of the Week honors in a season and career (six), joins a short list of all-time Pac-12 honorees. He is the seventh Pac-12 player to earn six Player of the Week honors joining Gary Payton (Oregon State – 9), Chris Mills (Arizona – 7), Harold Miner (USC – 7), Sean Elliott (Arizona – 6), Adam Keefe (Stanford – 6) and Don MacLean (UCLA – 6).

A native of North Robbinsdale, Minn., Wright averaged 20.5 points and 10.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals leading the Buffaloes to wins over No. 19/18 USC and UCLA last week; both of which resided atop the league standings at the respective game time.

Wright had 15 points, dished out a career-high 14 assists and added three steals in the win over USC. The 14 assists tie for the second-most in school history and most since Jose Winston’s school-record 15 in 2001. It was Wright’s ninth points-assists double-double and ninth game in double-figure assists; both are CU career records. Wright’s 14 assists are the most by any Pac-12 player this season, in fact he owns the top two marks, also having 12 against California on Jan. 14.

Against UCLA, Wright scored a team season-high 26 points with six assists and five rebounds. The 26 points rank as his third best single-game output as he hit the 20-point mark for the 23rd time in his career. Wright was 10 of 16 from the field, the 10 field goals tying a career high.

Colorado, 19-7 overall and 13-6 in the Pac-12, is scheduled to host Arizona State in its regular season finale on Thursday, Mar. 4, at 7 p.m. at the CU Events Center.

