Man arrested during undercover prostitution sting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs is now facing charges following a prostitution sting last month.

“In early February 2021, detectives with the Metro Vice Unit conducted an operation to arrest a person seeking to pay to have sex with a child under the age of 18,” police wrote on CSPD blotter Tuesday. “As a result of this operation, Kevin Engle, a 38-year-old male, was arrested.”

Engle now faces charges of soliciting for child prostitution.

No other information has been released at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.