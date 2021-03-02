Advertisement

Man arrested during undercover prostitution sting

(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs is now facing charges following a prostitution sting last month.

“In early February 2021, detectives with the Metro Vice Unit conducted an operation to arrest a person seeking to pay to have sex with a child under the age of 18,” police wrote on CSPD blotter Tuesday. “As a result of this operation, Kevin Engle, a 38-year-old male, was arrested.”

Engle now faces charges of soliciting for child prostitution.

No other information has been released at the time of this writing.

