HellScream Haunted House owner arrested for alleged child sex crime in the mid-2000s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former youth pastor and one of the owners of a prominent Colorado Springs haunted house was arrested late last month on sexual assault allegations, police announced Tuesday.

Detectives began investigating 49-year-old Vincent Stites in September of last year after the police department was tipped off to a possible sex crime involving Stites and a child in the mid-2000s. Stites was working as a youth pastor at Friendship Assembly of God Church in Colorado Springs at the time and the alleged victim was a member of his youth group.

“The investigation revealed Mr. Stites had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with an underage female parishioner,” police said.

Stites was arrested Feb. 24. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Stites currently is an owner of the HellScream Haunted House/HellScream Haunts amusement center in Colorado Springs.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case or who may have been a victim to call 719-444-7000 and reference call screen number 20404547.

