Food, merchandise stolen in 2 robberies at 7-Elevens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating whether two separate 7-Eleven robberies overnight are linked.

The crimes were reported about 90 minutes and 3 miles apart early Tuesday.

According to a Colorado Springs police sergeant, the first robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven at Circle Drive and Yampa Street around 2:25 a.m. Three men with guns barged into the store and stole merchandise before leaving in a blue Subaru.

At 3:50 a.m., police were alerted on a second robbery at a 7-Eleven on Fillmore near Hancock. The sergeant says four men helped themselves to food and tried walking out without paying. When stopped by the clerk, the suspects pulled out guns. They were last seen leaving in a white Honda.

Police did not have suspect descriptions for either robbery, and due to the different vehicles used and the disparate number of suspects involved at each location, it’s still unclear if the crimes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.