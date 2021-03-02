Advertisement

Florida nurse returns home after being paralyzed from rare COVID-19-related infection

By Erik Waxler
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida nurse is back home after a rare infection left him paralyzed.

WFTS reports Desmon Silva returned to Florida after months of battling the infection in a Boston hospital.

“It has been long-awaited and highly anticipated,” Silva said.

Silva was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, and he was able to recover from the virus and go back to work at Largo Medical Center. He then got a very rare infection that left him paralyzed and on a ventilator.

Doctors say it was related to the coronavirus.

“He can’t do anything on his own, you know, a machine to breathe for him. Pretty difficult, but he keeps a positive mindset through all of this,” Desmon’s stepmother Lynette Silva said.

Silva’s case received national attention while he was being treated by a specialist in Massachusetts, and he received thousands of dollars through an online fundraiser. The process culminated with a long-awaited return flight to Florida.

“I think it’s brought really good awareness to COVID because it goes to show how unknown it really is,” Desmon said. “I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone.”

His family is unsure when he’ll be able to walk again, but they know his recovery will be long and difficult. Coming home helps.

“To see Desmon happy again being back in Florida is everything to him. He misses his friends, his family,” Desmon’s father Jose Silva said.

Family members said Desmon wants to return to nursing to continue helping others.

