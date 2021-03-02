Firefighters revive cat found at house fire Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Quick work by firefighters saved a cat’s life following a house fire Tuesday morning.

The first engine pulled up to the scene on Skyway Boulevard in southwest Colorado Springs just before 9:20 a.m., where they found smoke coming from the house.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 812 Skyway Blvd. Engine 13 on scene reporting smoke showing from the front of the home. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 2, 2021

The family had escaped but had been unable to find their cats. While doing a search of the home, firefighters found the two pets, both unconscious from smoke inhalation. With the help of pet oxygen masks, firefighters were able to revive one of the cats. The other cat didn’t survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

