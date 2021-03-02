Advertisement

Firefighters revive cat found at house fire Tuesday morning

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the Skyway neighborhood on the southwest side of...
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the Skyway neighborhood on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on March 2, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Quick work by firefighters saved a cat’s life following a house fire Tuesday morning.

The first engine pulled up to the scene on Skyway Boulevard in southwest Colorado Springs just before 9:20 a.m., where they found smoke coming from the house.

The family had escaped but had been unable to find their cats. While doing a search of the home, firefighters found the two pets, both unconscious from smoke inhalation. With the help of pet oxygen masks, firefighters were able to revive one of the cats. The other cat didn’t survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a possible medical emergency along I-25 on Monday. 3/1/21.
1 person passed away after possible medical emergency south of Colorado Springs on I-25 Monday
Marlena Rena Mizell
Remains found in Wolf Creek Pass crash belong to Colorado woman who was reported missing
A roadway crash.
2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest
The scene of the crime on March 1, 2021 after the suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.
Burglary fail: Attempted ATM theft at Springs bank doesn’t go as planned for crook
"Monday's Most Wanted" fugitives for the week of March 1.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 1

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
Silver Key Senior Services says thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from the...
11 Call For Action: Thieves steal 7 catalytic converters from Silver Key vehicles in 3 months
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
HellScream Haunted House owner arrested for alleged child sex crime in the mid-2000s