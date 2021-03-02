Advertisement

Final stage of Gold Pan Rivalry Series Canceled

Colorado College will not play the University of Denver this weekend as planned.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Colorado College hockey program, the final regular-season series between Colorado College and Denver scheduled for Thursday, March 4, in Denver and Saturday, March 6, in Colorado Springs, has been canceled, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced Monday.

Per NCHC policy for 2020-21, the canceled games will be considered no contests, having no impact on either team’s record. With the NCHC Frozen Faceoff scheduled to begin the following weekend in Grand Forks, N.D., the upcoming CC-DU series will not be rescheduled.

“We are disappointed to not play our final two regular-season games against Denver,” Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. “However, we remain optimistic about the chance to play in North Dakota as part of the postseason.”

The March 6 game vs. the Pioneers was slated to be the final game at the Broadmoor World Arena before the Tigers begin playing at the Ed Robson Arena next season on the CC campus.

“We hope to have an opportunity to say goodbye to the World Arena this year with some type of event once COVID restrictions loosen,” Irvine said. “We are so grateful for their partnership over the years.”

The Tigers are locked into the No. 7 seed at the 2021 NCHC Frozen Faceoff, which will take place March 12-16 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

