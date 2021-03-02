Advertisement

Colorado Springs man banned from hunting after pleading guilty to poaching charges

Iniki Kapu/A line of deer heads from animals poached by Inike Vike Kapu of Colorado Springs.
Iniki Kapu/A line of deer heads from animals poached by Inike Vike Kapu of Colorado Springs.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is banned from hunting in Colorado and 47 other states after pleading guilty to poaching charges.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife publicly announced the punishment for 28-year-old Iniki Vike Kapu on Monday. He was suspected of illegally killing 12 deer, two turkeys and a bighorn sheep ram. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor poaching charges in three counties.

As part of the plea agreement, Kapu was fined $4,600 and sentenced to six months in jail. Last week, CPW hearing examiner Steven Cooley issued his decision permanently suspending Kapu’s hunting privileges.

“Mr. Kapu’s crimes against wildlife are the essence of what defines a poacher by taking wildlife without regard for the laws protecting them,” Cooley wrote in his decision. “Iniki Kapu is viewed as a serious threat to Colorado’s wildlife and his violations are among the worst. The severity and level of indifference for wildlife in this case are rarely seen and cannot be tolerated.”

Colorado is part of an the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, which extends the hunting ban to nearly all of the United States.

Anyone with information of a possible crime against wildlife is asked to call CPW, or report it anonymously to Operation Game Thief, or OGT. Reach OGT by calling, toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648). Verizon users can dial #OGT. Or email CPW at game.thief@state.co.us.

A $500 reward is offered for information on cases involving big game or endangered species, while $250 is offered for information on turkey and $100 for fishing and small game cases.

Click here to read more on the cases for Kapu from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a deadly car versus pedestrian collision in downtown Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in downtown Springs car collision
One person died following a possible medical emergency along I-25 on Monday. 3/1/21.
1 person passed away after possible medical emergency south of Colorado Springs on I-25 Monday
A roadway crash.
2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest
The scene of the crime on March 1, 2021 after the suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.
Burglary fail: Attempted ATM theft at Springs bank doesn’t go as planned for crook
Stock photo of police lights
Shots fired at house party overnight

Latest News

Beautiful Tuesday!
Beautiful first days of March
Bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Pueblo bank robbery suspect
Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera made visits to Colorado vaccine sites on 3/1/21.
WATCH: Lieutenant Governor of Colorado visits vaccine site
WATCH: Bringing Johnson & Johnson to Colorado
WATCH: Bringing Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Colorado