Colorado Senate passes bill easing child abuse lawsuits

FILE - An overhead view of the Senate chambers as lawmakers try to wrap up the session in the...
FILE - An overhead view of the Senate chambers as lawmakers try to wrap up the session in the State Capitol in this file photograph taken Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver. After taking a month off because of COVID restrictions, Colorado lawmakers will return to the Capitol for the 2021 session on Tuesday, Feb. 16.(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has unanimously passed legislation that eliminates a statute of limitations for victims of child sexual assault to file civil lawsuits seeing damages from perpetrators.

Supporters argued the six-year time period currently given victims to pursue claims effectively denied them the chance to seek justice after undergoing years of trauma and possible recovery.

Democratic Sen. Jessie Danielson, who co-sponsored the bill with Republican Sen. Don Coram, noted that 10 other U.S. states have eliminated statutes of limitations for civil suits.

Under current law, survivors must file any civil lawsuit against abusers by the age of 24 — and by age 20 against employers or organizations harboring abusers.

The bill would remove several restrictions on filing damage claims. It also would make persons and organizations that didn’t directly participate in abuse potentially liable.

Tuesday’s 33-0 vote sends the legislation to the House.

Colorado has no statute of limitations for criminal cases involving sexual abuse of minors.

