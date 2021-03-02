Colorado driver’s licenses will get a makeover as winning art and creators revealed

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - After more than 400 entries were submitted, the people of Colorado chose two winners to help redesign driver’s licenses in the Centennial State!

The winners of the art contest were announced on Monday and can be viewed at the top of this article. It was part of the “Iconic Colorado contest.” More than 55,760 votes helped select the new designs.

The new designs are expected to debut in the fall of this year.

ABOUT THE FRONT DESIGN:

Matt Nunez placed first with his Mount Sneffels entry. Nunez is a fifth-generation Coloradan from Colorado Springs, currently living and working in Glenwood Springs. He is proud to come from a long line of family members in military and government service, including his late grandfather, Joe Nunez, who came to Colorado as a child and served in the State legislature representing Douglas County.

Nunez was raised in a military family, spending his childhood abroad and across the U.S., before returning to Colorado after college. He has taken photos since high school and quickly took up landscape photography as his focus after spending summers in the Centennial State while in college.

Nunez works full time as an economic development professional for the city of Glenwood Springs, and is passionate about building more vibrant Colorado communities while showcasing them through photographs in his free time.

Click here to visit Matt’s Facebook page.

ABOUT THE BACK DESIGN:

Gabriel Dupon placed first with his Sprague Lake entry.

Dupon is a Colorado native who loves to be creative and make the unknown into extraordinary. One way he does this is by taking pictures of the beauty that surrounds him and being able to inspire others with his work. Click here for more on Dupon’s business.

