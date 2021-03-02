Advertisement

Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a possible medical emergency along I-25 on Monday. 3/1/21.
1 person passed away after possible medical emergency south of Colorado Springs on I-25 Monday
Marlena Rena Mizell
Remains found in Wolf Creek Pass crash belong to Colorado woman who was reported missing
A roadway crash.
2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest
The scene of the crime on March 1, 2021 after the suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.
Burglary fail: Attempted ATM theft at Springs bank doesn’t go as planned for crook
New driver's license designs for Colorado.
Colorado driver’s licenses will get a makeover as winning art and creators are unveiled

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every...
Biden: COVID vaccine for all adults by end of May
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court