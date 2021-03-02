Although rare, hundreds of people have gotten COVID-19 twice in Colorado according to CDPHE

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s state health department shared new information on the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 twice.

As of Monday, there are 822 “second-infection cases” in Colorado according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The data is dependent on the national criteria to defines persons who had a second infection of the virus that causes COVID-19. You can learn more about reinfection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by clicking here.

The 822 cases have report dates of Aug. 20, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, and represent 0.19% of Colorado’s total case count. Cases range in age from 1 - 101 with a median age of 42 years and are distributed among 45 Colorado counties.

“The criteria the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses to define persons with a second infection is two positive molecular amplification tests, such as a PCR test, separated by 90 days or longer,” part of a release from the Colorado Joint Information Center reads. “The measure of whether the two tests actually represent two different infections, as opposed to one continued infection with intermittent shedding of the virus, is whether they are genetically different from each other. However, it is rarely possible to make this definitive determination due to availability of specimens.”

The release goes on to explain a lab needs access to both the first and second samples to perform the type of genetic sequencing required to determine if the patient was reinfected. However, most labs don’t keep samples for more than a few days. Click here to read more from the Joint Information Center on the new data that will be shared to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

“While reinfection is rare, it’s not unexpected based on what we know from similar viruses,” the release goes on to read. “Coloradans should continue to protect themselves, whether or not they have already had COVID-19, by following public health protocols - hand washing, mask wearing, physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings.”

Colorado launched a COVID-19 vaccine hotline on Jan. 25. You can call with vaccine questions in Colorado 24/7 at 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926.)

Click here for more information what vaccine phase Colorado is under. Starting March 5, Colorado will move into Phase 1B.3 of vaccine distribution, which includes people 60 and older.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.