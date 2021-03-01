Week three of Donthe Lucas trial underway: Physical evidence presented in court Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After nearly eight years and multiple delays, the trial for the suspect in the 2013 disappearance of a pregnant Colorado woman is underway.

Donthe Lucas is accused of killing 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling. Kelsie found out Feb. 4, 2013 she was eight weeks pregnant. That was also the day she went missing. To this day, the body of Kelsie has not been recovered.

Day 9, March 1: In previous testimony, we learned Lucas’ phone pinged in the area of the south side landfill the night after Kelsie’s disappearance.

A landfill employee testified Monday that on that night, their lock was tampered with and had “two gouges” on it. Landfill surveillance showed headlights near the landfill, but did not show a car or people. No one was able to get through the gate by car, but it’s unsure if anyone got through by foot.

A law enforcement landfill expert testified today that there were not enough details of Kelsie’s disappearance to attempt a search of the landfill. In his 200 searches of landfills across the country, 190 of them have found evidence.

Lots of evidence was presented in court Monday, including photos of Kelsie’s car where it was abandoned at St. Mary Corwin, the items found in her car (iPhone charger and bag of tissues), a hair found in the trunk, and swabs of the door handles, steering wheel and gear shift. The Pueblo Police Department reported two white stains in Kelsie’s trunk as well.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

- Feb. 4, 2013: The last time Kelsie Schelling was seen.

- Feb. 5, 2013: Kelsie’s car was seen at several different locations. Lucas reportedly withdrew money from Kelsie’s bank account, according to investigators.

- Feb. 7, 2013: Someone is seen on surveillance video leaving Kelsie’s car in the parking lot of a hospital.

- Feb. 14, 2013: Police find Kelsie’s car

- Nov. 15, 2017: Lucas was arrested on robbery charges, not related to the Schelling case.

- April 12, 2017 Authorities start digging up the backyard of a home in connection to the Schelling case

- Dec. 1, 2017: Lucas is charged with murder

- Jan. 25, 2021: Trial for Lucas begins with jury selection

- Feb. 3, 2021: Opening statements in the trial for Lucas

