Voice of the consumer: Be savvy when donating online to those in apparent need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Millions of people across the country are still thawing out from bitterly cold temperatures. While most of the nation experienced the cold weather, people in Texas were hit especially hard. Some families lost power, heat and water for days.

When part of the country is struggling, we often want to help any way we can. If you decide to donate to charity, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to make sure your money is getting to people in need.

Before donating, the BBB recommends visiting www.give.org to verify the charity you plan to support meets BBB standards.

Be wary of links to donate on social media. Instead, the BBB suggests you go directly through a charity’s website.

People often turn to crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe to help raise money quickly for friends and family. It can be tempting to donate to a fund that seems to go straight to someone in need, but the BBB has a few things you should consider before going this route.

First, the BBB says it’s safest to give to crowdfunding postings of people you know personally. If that’s not an option, donate to an account that’s managed by an established charity, so you can verify it.

Also, make sure to check and see if the posting includes how funds will be used. Vague descriptions can sometimes be red flags.

The BBB says you should also assume pictures included in posts don’t necessarily mean that’s who the money is going to.

“Unfortunately, some crowdfunding postings may be using pictures of needy individuals without their permission,” the BBB said.

If you come across a charity website or crowdfunding posting you think might be a scam, report it to the BBB online at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

Last week, I compiled a list of resources to help people complete their taxes for free. This week, I wanted to add one more. AARP Foundation offers a free service called Tax-Aide. Anyone can get help filing their taxes through this program. You do not need to have an AARP membership.

Appointments are required and can be made for in-person or virtual assistance. You can visit www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation and click “Get Started” to schedule an appointment. You can also email taxaide@aarp.org for more information.

“This tax season, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has adapted by providing new services to help people avoid missing out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned, while staying safe during the pandemic. The health and safety of program volunteers and taxpayers remains AARP Foundation’s top priority,” said Lynnette Lee-Villanueva, vice president of Tax-Aide.

I also wanted to keep the numbers for COVID-19 vaccine questions on your radar. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has a vaccine hotline that’s open 24/7. You can call 1-877-268-2926 for more information. You can also call 2-1-1 or text “vaccine” to 667873 to get contact information for your preferred health care provider to sign up for a vaccine.

You can learn more about the different vaccines and track how many Coloradans have gotten vaccinated on the state’s website at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

