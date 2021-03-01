Reported sexual assault on a child in a Colorado foster home under investigation with multiple victims identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are seeking additional information tied to a reported sexual assault on a child in a Colorado foster home.

The investigation started in December of 2020. In the past few months, additional victims were identified and interviewed about their sexual abuse in the foster home. The suspect, 46-year-old Joel Longshore, was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

“CSPD Special Victims detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect,” Lt. James Sokolik wrote in a press release. “If anyone has any information or was a victim of Mr. Longshore, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department using the department’s main number, 719-444-7000, and reference the call screen number [20-518422]. All information will be forwarded to Special Victims Section detectives.”

Details on where Longshore lives were not immediately available. Lonshore was reportedly a foster father at the time of the alleged abuse.

