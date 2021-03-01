Advertisement

Reported sexual assault on a child in a Colorado foster home under investigation with multiple victims identified

Longshore is suspected of sexual assault on a child.
Longshore is suspected of sexual assault on a child.(CSPD)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are seeking additional information tied to a reported sexual assault on a child in a Colorado foster home.

The investigation started in December of 2020. In the past few months, additional victims were identified and interviewed about their sexual abuse in the foster home. The suspect, 46-year-old Joel Longshore, was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

“CSPD Special Victims detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect,” Lt. James Sokolik wrote in a press release. “If anyone has any information or was a victim of Mr. Longshore, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department using the department’s main number, 719-444-7000, and reference the call screen number [20-518422]. All information will be forwarded to Special Victims Section detectives.”

Details on where Longshore lives were not immediately available. Lonshore was reportedly a foster father at the time of the alleged abuse.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a deadly car versus pedestrian collision in downtown Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in downtown Springs car collision
A roadway crash.
2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest
The scene of the crime on March 1, 2021 after the suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.
Burglary fail: Attempted ATM theft at Springs bank doesn’t go as planned for crook
Stock photo of police lights
Shots fired at house party overnight
Police Lights
CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall

Latest News

The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were...
15-year-old boy shot, killed at Arkansas junior high school
Flames and embers, drawing, partial graphic.
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office asking those outside city limits to report upcoming controlled burns
Kelsie Schelling and Donthe Lucas
Week three of Donthe Lucas trial underway: Physical evidence presented in court Monday
kktv midday weather 3.1.21
Beautiful first days of March