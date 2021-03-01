Advertisement

Remains found in Wolf Creek Pass crash belong to Colorado woman who was reported missing

Marlena Rena Mizell
Marlena Rena Mizell(CBI)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities have identified the remains of a woman who was reported missing out of South Fork.

The South Fork Police Department was asking the public for help locating 49-year-old Marlena Mizell, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on Jan. 3. According to police, the manager of the Rainbow Motel saw Mizell leaving in a blue Ford Focus hatchback just before noon on the Jan. 2.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started assisting with the investigation.

On Monday, the CBI announced the Mineral County Coroner’s Office identified the remains located at the scene of a crash on Wolf Creek Pass as belonging to Mizell. The crash scene was found on Feb. 23.

The crash remains under investigation, however investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a deadly car versus pedestrian collision in downtown Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in downtown Springs car collision
A roadway crash.
2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest
The scene of the crime on March 1, 2021 after the suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.
Burglary fail: Attempted ATM theft at Springs bank doesn’t go as planned for crook
Stock photo of police lights
Shots fired at house party overnight
Police Lights
CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall

Latest News

Thieves steal 7 catalytic converters from Silver Key vehicles in 3 months
The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were...
Boy, 15, injured in Arkansas school shooting; classmate held
Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at 2 to 4 p.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs