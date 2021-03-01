Remains found in Wolf Creek Pass crash belong to Colorado woman who was reported missing

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities have identified the remains of a woman who was reported missing out of South Fork.

The South Fork Police Department was asking the public for help locating 49-year-old Marlena Mizell, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on Jan. 3. According to police, the manager of the Rainbow Motel saw Mizell leaving in a blue Ford Focus hatchback just before noon on the Jan. 2.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started assisting with the investigation.

On Monday, the CBI announced the Mineral County Coroner’s Office identified the remains located at the scene of a crash on Wolf Creek Pass as belonging to Mizell. The crash scene was found on Feb. 23.

The crash remains under investigation, however investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

