Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office asking those outside city limits to report upcoming controlled burns

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help prevent the false alarms that inevitably come with controlled burns.

So often, smoke from these fires prompt concerns that there is a wildfire burning somewhere. The sheriff’s office is asking those doing the burns to help firefighters with the process of elimination.

“We ask if you are going to do a controlled burn to report it through our burn line to prevent fire teams from being dispatched and responding to incidents that are simply people burning yard debris,” said Sheriff Kirk Taylor. “It’s important for everyone to use caution and follow the notification rules that exist in Pueblo County for controlled burns.”

It’s as easy as clicking here to report a controlled burn to PCSO. If you’d rather do it by phone, call 719-583-BURN.

When doing a controlled burn, always follow the below tips from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office:

- Obtain a permit from your local fire department.

- Report your burn online at www.pueblosheriff.com or (719) 583-BURN before you start a fire.

- Keep a water source nearby along with a phone in case you lose control of the flames.

- Always burn in a cleared area.

- Never leave your fire unattended.

- Only burn yard debris, no man-made materials or other household products.

- Don’t burn after dark without special permission

