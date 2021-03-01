MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two attempted murder suspects top this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Ernest Muldrow, 35, is accused of a long list of violent crimes, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing with weapon, false imprisonment and assault. He’s described as a 6-foot-2 Black man weighing 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nineteen-year-old Adarius Romero is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder in the heat passion, felony menacing with weapon, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Romero is described as Black, 6-foot-1, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

William Pickett faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault, theft, harassment and criminal mischief. The 26-year-old is described as a 6-foot-tall, 187-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He has made other appearances on “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

Dallas Theiss, 23, is wanted on charges of stalking-threat/repeated communication, felony menacing with a weapon, and violation of a protection order-criminal and harassment. Theiss is described as 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is a white male.

Sixty-year-old James Burkett is wanted on criminal impersonation charges, multiple assault charges including assault causing serious bodily injury, robbery, criminal impersonation and harassment. Burkett is described as 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a Black male.

Tevin Morris, 26, is accused of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/maim/wound with weapon. He’s described as a Black male weighing 185 pounds and standing 5-foot-11. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

