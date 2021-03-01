Burglary fail: Attempted ATM theft at Springs bank doesn’t go as planned for crook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted heist at a Colorado Springs bank went all wrong for the would-be thief.

Police say the suspect stole a pickup overnight and tried using it to break open an ATM machine from a Chase Bank at the Interquest Marketplace.

It clearly didn’t go the way the suspect envisioned.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the theft attempt triggered an alarm on the ATM at 3:45 Monday morning. Officers went to the bank to investigate and discovered an abandoned pickup, engine still running, with a tow strap wrapped around a toppled ATM.

“Due to the position of the ATM landing, it appears that entry was not made,” a police lieutenant said.

Forcing the hapless crook to leave empty-handed -- and without a vehicle to boot.

