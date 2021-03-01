Advertisement

2 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed in Black Forest Sunday evening after a driver blew through a stop sign and caused a three-vehicle crash.

According to state troopers, a 24-year-old man heading eastbound on Shoup Road missed the stop sign at the intersection with Vollmer and t-boned an oncoming Lexus. Both vehicles began spinning out after impact, and the Lexus was hit a second time by a Ford F-150. Both people inside the Lexus were killed.

At the time of this writing, no one involved in the crash has been identified. State Patrol says the deceased were a 72-year-old man and 62-year-old woman.

The crash remains under investigation.

