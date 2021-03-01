1 person passed away after possible medical emergency south of Colorado Springs on I-25 Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead following a possible medical emergency that happened along I-25 on Monday south of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 1:45 p.m. after a white truck was scene off the highway and in the grass. When troopers went to check on the driver, they found a deceased adult. The exact cause of death will be under investigation by the coroner, but last time this article was updated foul play was not suspected.

The truck was near mile marker 129 on the southbound side of I-25 just south of the Mesa Ridge exit.

The purpose of this article is to inform the public of an incident impacting traffic. One lane of southbound I-25 was closed for a period of time. This article will likely not be updated depending on the circumstances of the death. The scene is expected to be cleared by rush hour on Monday.

