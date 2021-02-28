Suspected meth, heroin seized from vehicle during traffic stop in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they found over a pound of suspected meth and other drugs inside a car after being assured by the driver there was nothing illegal in the vehicle.

The car had been pulled over Saturday evening at 5th and Kingston for a license plate infraction.

“[The officer] issued the female driver and asked if there was anything illegal in the car. The driver said no and gave him permission to search,” Pueblo Watch Capt. Tom Rummel said in a social media post.

When officers searched the car, they found nearly a pound and a half of meth, 9.2 grams of heroin, digital scales and cash on the passenger’s side. The passenger, identified as Shannon Ingraham, was arrested.

