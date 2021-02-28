Shots fired at house party overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A party ended in gunfire overnight after an argument between guests escalated.

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Paradise Lane around 12:20 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired. No victims were located, but police found several shell casings in the street.

Based on the investigation, officers believe a fight broke out at the party, resulting in two partygoers shooting at each other in the street. Both fled before officers showed up, and there have been no reports of gunshot victims showing up at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

