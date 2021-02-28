Advertisement

Pueblo officers nab fugitive wanted on nationwide warrant

Pueblo police say suspect Garcia-Romo was wanted on multiple warrants, including a nationwide...
Pueblo police say suspect Garcia-Romo was wanted on multiple warrants, including a nationwide arrest warrant.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One more bad guy is behind bars thanks to a trio of Pueblo officers!

Officer Hector Herrera was patrolling the area near Highway 50 and North Elizabeth early Sunday when a vehicle caught his eye. A license check came back with an alert for a wanted man out of Alamosa County, Vidal Garcia-Romo.

Herrera followed the vehicle into a motel parking lot and contacted the driver, who police say gave a name not Vidal Garcia-Romo.

But --

“Officers Sabrina Stetler and Brian Gowin responded to assist, and the officers soon learned that the male was Garcia-Romo,” Pueblo Watch Capt. Tom Rummel said.

Garcia-Romo was also wanted on a nationwide extradition warrant out of the Department of Corrections’ Fugitive Extradition Unit for robbery and burglary charges, the officers would learn.

“Great job, guys!” Rummel tweeted.

