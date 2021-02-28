27,000 Pueblo County residents vaccinated for COIVD-19 as state moves into phase 1 B.3

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Health Department and Environment (PDHPE) is excited to move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Jared Polis made the announcement on Friday saying Colorado will be moving into phase 1B.3 on March 5.

So far 27,454 people in Pueblo County have gotten the first dose of the vaccine and 17,909 people have been vaccinated with the second dose. Click here for the latest COVID-19 information for Pueblo County.

Randy Evetts, the Pueblo County health director, knows these vaccines are important to help move the community forward.

“You know every day gives me a new hope that we’re going to get through this pandemic. I think the more people we get vaccinated the faster we get vaccines in arms the more likely we are to be able to move forward as a community” says Evetts.

Last week PDPHE was able to vaccinate 2,800 people over the age of 65 at the Pueblo Mall clinic and were switching between first and second doses. The health department plans to do the same thing this week.

1,200 people in Pueblo were able to get vaccinated on Thursday at a pop up vaccine clinic ran by Safeway and Albertsons.

According to data from the Colorado State Health Department, almost 50% of people between the age of 60 and 79 have been vaccinated in Pueblo County.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.