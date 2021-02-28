Advertisement

Police: Same suspect stealing luggage from DIA baggage claim carousel

This series of surveillance photos shows the suspected thief and the car he is believed to have...
This series of surveillance photos shows the suspected thief and the car he is believed to have left in.(Denver Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Police say the same man is targeting luggage at the Denver International Airport.

Four times in the last three months, passengers have reported their bags missing following their flights into DIA. The thefts were reported on Dec. 2, 3, 23, and then after a couple-month break, again on Feb. 15.

According to law enforcement, the baggage bandit would lurk around the carousel, pick off a suitcase and walk off. A wanted poster released by Denver Police Department Thursday shows surveillance photos of the suspect in action:

A DIA spokesperson told 11 News sister station CBS Denver that the airport does have security patrolling the terminal and baggage claims areas but encourage passengers carry their most precious items regardless.

“We encourage folks to carry on valuable items,” DIA’s Emily Williams said, “and to head to baggage claim as soon as possible once their flight arrives at the gate.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that...
1 killed in shooting Saturday morning
Police Lights
CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) needs your help identifying the suspect who...
Animal law enforcement investigating after owner leaves dog at park
El Pollo Loco plans to open restaurants in Colorado Springs and in the Denver metro area over...
El Pollo Loco plans to open restaurants in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police investigate the scene of a deadly car versus pedestrian collision in downtown Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in downtown Springs car collision
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Cooler end to February
Cooler end to February
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in front of...
Justice Dept. to appeal judge’s order on eviction moratorium