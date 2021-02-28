Police: Same suspect stealing luggage from DIA baggage claim carousel

DENVER (KKTV) - Police say the same man is targeting luggage at the Denver International Airport.

Four times in the last three months, passengers have reported their bags missing following their flights into DIA. The thefts were reported on Dec. 2, 3, 23, and then after a couple-month break, again on Feb. 15.

According to law enforcement, the baggage bandit would lurk around the carousel, pick off a suitcase and walk off. A wanted poster released by Denver Police Department Thursday shows surveillance photos of the suspect in action:

#Denver, can you help investigators identify this theft suspect? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/8YtzhsOtY6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 25, 2021

A DIA spokesperson told 11 News sister station CBS Denver that the airport does have security patrolling the terminal and baggage claims areas but encourage passengers carry their most precious items regardless.

“We encourage folks to carry on valuable items,” DIA’s Emily Williams said, “and to head to baggage claim as soon as possible once their flight arrives at the gate.”

