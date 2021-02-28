Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in downtown Springs car collision

Police investigate the scene of a deadly car versus pedestrian collision in downtown Colorado...
Police investigate the scene of a deadly car versus pedestrian collision in downtown Colorado Springs late on the night of Feb. 27, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian died early Sunday following a car crash at an intersection in downtown Colorado Springs.

The woman was crossing at Nevada and Colorado just before 11 Saturday night when she was hit by a Toyota sedan. According to police, the victim was in a crosswalk but was crossing against a red light. The car had a green light. In addition to having the right of way, police believe the driver was sober and unimpaired at the time of the accident.

First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene before an ambulance was able to transport the victim. She later died at the hospital and has not been identified at the time of this writing.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that...
1 killed in shooting Saturday morning
Police Lights
CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) needs your help identifying the suspect who...
Animal law enforcement investigating after owner leaves dog at park
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

Cooler end to February
Cooler end to February
Antibodies in people's blood who have recovered from COVID can be life-saving.
Those recovered from COVID-19 can help others by donating blood
Police Lights
CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall
Explosion and Fire reported at Elkins Distilling In Estes Park