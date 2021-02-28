Pedestrian killed in downtown Springs car collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian died early Sunday following a car crash at an intersection in downtown Colorado Springs.

The woman was crossing at Nevada and Colorado just before 11 Saturday night when she was hit by a Toyota sedan. According to police, the victim was in a crosswalk but was crossing against a red light. The car had a green light. In addition to having the right of way, police believe the driver was sober and unimpaired at the time of the accident.

First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene before an ambulance was able to transport the victim. She later died at the hospital and has not been identified at the time of this writing.

The crash remains under investigation.

