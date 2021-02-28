Advertisement

Colorado St. avoids upset bid, downs Air Force 72-49

Air Force Falcons and Colorado State Rams
Air Force Falcons and Colorado State Rams(KKTV)
By Associated Press and Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Isaiah Stevens had 19 points and David Roddy recorded 19 points and eight rebounds as Colorado State easily beat Air Force 72-49.

A.J. Walker led the Falcons with 13 points. Colorado State (15-4, 12-3 Mountain West) led by only 5 points in the second half, but pulled away late to move within a half-game of the lead in the Mountain West Conference.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/27/2021 4:43:05 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that...
One person killed in shooting Saturday morning
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Judge grants Letecia Stauch the right to represent herself in court
Police Lights
CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
Skier dies from accident at Colorado mountain resort

Latest News

COLORADO AVALANCHE
Avalanche beat Coyotes 6-2, sweep 2-game series
Colorado Avalanche logo
Avalanche hold on in final seconds for 3-2 win over Coyotes
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110
CU Buffs logo
Wright, Horne lead Colorado to 80-62 rout of No. 19 USC