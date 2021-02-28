Colorado St. avoids upset bid, downs Air Force 72-49

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Isaiah Stevens had 19 points and David Roddy recorded 19 points and eight rebounds as Colorado State easily beat Air Force 72-49.

A.J. Walker led the Falcons with 13 points. Colorado State (15-4, 12-3 Mountain West) led by only 5 points in the second half, but pulled away late to move within a half-game of the lead in the Mountain West Conference.

2/27/2021 4:43:05 PM (GMT -7:00)