Advertisement

Avalanche beat Coyotes 6-2, sweep 2-game series

COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLORADO AVALANCHE(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Jacob MacDonald broke a tie with his first goal of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game, two-day series.

Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Joonas Donskoi, Tyson Jost and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, with the Avalanche striking four times in the third period. Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for the victory. Clayton Keller and Ilya Lyubushkin scored for Arizona, and Antti Raanta made 35 saves. Colorado won the opener 3-2 on Friday night.

The Avs knocked the Coyotes out of the playoffs last season in five games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/27/2021 10:19:31 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that...
One person killed in shooting Saturday morning
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Judge grants Letecia Stauch the right to represent herself in court
Police Lights
CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
Skier dies from accident at Colorado mountain resort

Latest News

Air Force Falcons and Colorado State Rams
Colorado St. avoids upset bid, downs Air Force 72-49
Colorado Avalanche logo
Avalanche hold on in final seconds for 3-2 win over Coyotes
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110
CU Buffs logo
Wright, Horne lead Colorado to 80-62 rout of No. 19 USC