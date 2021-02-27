Two arrests made Friday night in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police took two men in custody Friday night who had several warrants out for their arrest.

Officers were in the area of Van Buren and Geranium near the state fairgrounds in Pueblo when they came in contact with three men. One of them was Micheal Evans who reportedly had four active arrest warrants.

When another officer came to the scene to help, he noticed Brian Moreno on Patty Lane. Moreno was found on Highway 50 and is now in custody for a warrant out of El Paso County.

