Those recovered from COVID-19 can help others by donating blood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The pandemic has had drastic effects on blood supply--which means donating blood is important now more than ever.

But if you have had the COVID-19 virus and have since recovered, your blood is even more valuable. This is because you have antibodies in your blood, that can help people fighting it.

Any blood donation can save multiple lives, but being able to give those battling COVID-19 an extra boost can prove to be vital. Which is why our own Kasia Kerridge is stepping up.

“They just ask you a few questions and do your vitals--things like that. In terms of the actual donation, I’m just sitting here, easy for a few minutes,” she said during her blood donation on Saturday.

Kasia had COVID-19 in January. She says she was one of the lucky ones who didn’t get many symptoms and wanted to pay it forward after reflecting on a story she did about the topic.

“Just telling so many COVID stories we just become almost used to it,” she explained. “So once I actually had it and realized I can kind of help the community back--that was when I was like I need to make this donation.”

And she’s right. A spokesperson for Vitalant says car accidents, emergency surgeries and other traumas don’t stop because of a pandemic. On top of that, blood like Kasia’s that has antibodies can prove to be life-saving.

“Whether you donate whole blood, platelets, or plasma, those donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and if they are found positive, plasma from that donation can be used to help a patient in the hospital, while the other blood components can be used to help other patients in need,” Liz Lambert, a Communications Manager at Vitalant said.

So if you’ve had COVID-19, consider donating. You’ll not only get the satisfaction of helping those in need, but you’ll get some snacks to go with it.

“Giving blood, platelets, plasma, it’s one of the easiest ways you can make a life saving impact in someone’s life,” Lambert said.

“Anything can be used to help other people, COVID patients, things like that,” Kasia added.

If you’re interested in donating click here to schedule a time or or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Vitalant added they follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff, including checking temperatures, social distancing, disinfecting public areas and requiring face masks.

We love celebrating our blood donors! Have you donated recently? Share a photo from your recent donation or tell us why you love donating! You may just encourage someone to join in and save more lives!



Haven't donated in a while? We'd love to see you! https://t.co/Jbq3pZ5B3L. pic.twitter.com/eHRMEButj8 — Vitalant - Colorado (@VitalantCO) February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.