Stabbing under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Colorado Springs officers were called to the 1400 block of East Fountain Boulevard at 1:50 P.M. Friday.

Medical personnel arrived on scene first and found an adult victim who was suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Detectives with CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Detective are investigating the crime now.

Anyone with information or who is a witness, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.