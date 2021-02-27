Advertisement

CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall

Police Lights
Police Lights(Pixabay)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a shots fired call at the Citadel Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police say several groups of teenagers or young adults were involved in a disturbance in the food court. The disturbance led to shots being fired and the groups fled in several different directions.

CSPD says the disturbance happened inside the mall but shots were fired outside in the East side parking lot.

No one was injured in the shooting. Several shell casings were found and collected as evidence and police are still investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Judge grants Letecia Stauch the right to represent herself in court
The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about ‘COVID’ arm or an itchy rash that...
Colorado moving into next phase for COVID-19 vaccine
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
Skier dies from accident at Colorado mountain resort
Pueblo shooting suspect.
Suspect arrested for shooting in Pueblo Friday morning
Police looking for missing child.
Police looking for missing child

Latest News

Explosion and Fire reported at Elkins Distilling In Estes Park
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) needs your help identifying the suspect who...
Animal law enforcement investigating after owner leaves dog at park
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that...
One person killed in shooting Saturday morning
Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles increase capacity for final weekend