CSPD investigating shooting at Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a shots fired call at the Citadel Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police say several groups of teenagers or young adults were involved in a disturbance in the food court. The disturbance led to shots being fired and the groups fled in several different directions.

CSPD says the disturbance happened inside the mall but shots were fired outside in the East side parking lot.

No one was injured in the shooting. Several shell casings were found and collected as evidence and police are still investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.