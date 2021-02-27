Police looking for missing child.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a missing child. Anai Andrade is described as 5 feet and 98 pounds. She has long black/brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police say she should be with her mother Jazmine Rodriguez. Rodriguez reportedly does not have custody of Anai and she is possibly living in a blue SUV.

Please contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

