Police looking for missing child.(PUEBLO POLICE)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a missing child. Anai Andrade is described as 5 feet and 98 pounds. She has long black/brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police say she should be with her mother Jazmine Rodriguez. Rodriguez reportedly does not have custody of Anai and she is possibly living in a blue SUV.

Please contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

